KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

HWM stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after buying an additional 152,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after buying an additional 1,675,084 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

