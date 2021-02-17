Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the January 14th total of 8,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of KEYS traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

