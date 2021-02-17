Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 14th total of 814,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimball International by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after buying an additional 1,319,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimball International by 3,761.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 606,233 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimball International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 590,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimball International by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 383,548 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kimball International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 498,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 52,136 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.