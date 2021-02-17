Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $179.15

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$179.15 and traded as low as C$173.63. Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) shares last traded at C$176.60, with a volume of 63,620 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 206.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$179.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$189.25.

In other Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.11, for a total transaction of C$4,777,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,551,513.87. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$3,242,092.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,589,557.15. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,149 shares of company stock worth $9,744,681.

About Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

