Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $25,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 273,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,750,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 300.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.