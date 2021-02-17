Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,685 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 165,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,750,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

