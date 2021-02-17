Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Down 21.7% in January

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,390,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 23,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 22,449,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,428,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

