Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNSL opened at $192.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average is $206.08.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $857,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,543. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.