Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Announces Earnings Results

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06, reports. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Shares of KNBWY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 14,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kirin has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNBWY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

