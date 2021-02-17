KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.