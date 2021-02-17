KL Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) Quiet Period Will End on February 17th

KL Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 17th. KL Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During KL Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLAQU opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. KL Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

About KL Acquisition

KL Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

