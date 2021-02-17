Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report $200.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Knowles reported sales of $163.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $859.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $851.10 million to $868.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $925.36 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $947.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,672 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Knowles by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,736 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $7,120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Knowles by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

