Kodal Minerals Plc (KOD.L) (LON:KOD) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Kodal Minerals Plc (KOD.L) (LON:KOD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals Plc (KOD.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 303,204,092 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Kodal Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in southern Mali. The company holds 100% interest in the Bougouni West lithium project, which covers an area of 200 square kilometers located in southern Mali; and holds 100% interest in the Nangalasso project located in southern Mali, the SLAM Project located in Mali, the Dabakala project located in central Cote d'Ivoire, and the Korhogo project located in north central CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

