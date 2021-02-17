Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

KRNT stock traded up $14.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.34. The stock had a trading volume of 38,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.25 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50.

KRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

