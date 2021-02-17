Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,051,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

VRP stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.

