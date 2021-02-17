Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,221 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,478,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

