Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,004 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $174.06 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.22. The company has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

