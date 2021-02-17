Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,340 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,642. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $111.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

