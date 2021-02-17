Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LARK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,260 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $81,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,691 shares of company stock worth $117,686. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

