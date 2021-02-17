K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

KPLUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.29.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

