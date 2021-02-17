Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Kuuhubb Inc. (CVE:KUU) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 377,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 125,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kuuhubb Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU)

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile game development and publishing company. It creates games and applications for female audience with a focus on relaxation, expression, and entertainment segments. The company offers Recolor, a digital coloring book application. It also develops Neybers, an interior design game application; My Hospital, a simulation game application; Dance Talent, a mobile game application; and Tiles & Tales game in a new story-based format.

