Kuverit Reaches Market Capitalization of $238,138.29 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $238,138.29 and $463.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00845516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.86 or 0.04899016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016173 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00032607 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,367,018,456 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

