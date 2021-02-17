Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KYMR) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 17th

Kymera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:KYMR) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 17th. Kymera Therapeutics had issued 8,684,800 shares in its initial public offering on August 21st. The total size of the offering was $173,696,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Kymera Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.65. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $24,769,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,723,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

