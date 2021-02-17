L Brands (LB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

L Brands (NYSE:LB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. On average, analysts expect L Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

