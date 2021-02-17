Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post sales of $3.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the lowest is $3.80 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $14.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $242.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $6,671,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.