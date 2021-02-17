Larry Robbins Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) Stock

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) Director Larry Robbins bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LGVW opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About Longview Acquisition

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

