Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

LSCC traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,302. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,166 shares of company stock worth $134,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

