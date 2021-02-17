Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $56.00 at Cowen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 147.36, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,166 shares of company stock worth $134,258. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 167,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

