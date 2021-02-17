Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Lazard has increased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lazard to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Shares of LAZ opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Lazard has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

