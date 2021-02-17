Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

LGGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

LGGNY opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

