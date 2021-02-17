Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LOGL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Legend Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 650,700 shares changing hands.

About Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL)

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd.

