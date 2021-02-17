Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 2.13 ($0.03). Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.86 ($0.02), with a volume of 469,380 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The stock has a market cap of £10.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

About Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

