Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FINMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Leonardo in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Leonardo alerts:

OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.