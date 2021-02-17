Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 119,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,719. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Liberty Global declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.