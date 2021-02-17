Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $87.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.05. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of -88.46.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

