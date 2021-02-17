Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) versus ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCED) Financial Review

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCED) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Limbach shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ABCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Limbach has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Limbach and ABCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach 0 0 0 0 N/A ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Limbach and ABCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach $553.33 million 0.18 -$1.77 million $0.27 45.33 ABCO Energy $2.35 million 0.42 -$1.38 million N/A N/A

ABCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limbach.

Profitability

This table compares Limbach and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach 1.11% 12.58% 2.27% ABCO Energy -98.27% N/A -218.01%

Summary

Limbach beats ABCO Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, prefabrication of mechanical systems and components, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The company serves healthcare facilities; public and private colleges, universities, research centers and K-12 facilities; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, including casinos, and amusement rides; passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities comprising federal, state, and local agencies; hotels and resorts; office building and other commercial structures; mission critical facilities, including data centers; and industrial manufacturing facilities. It operates in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Michigan. Limbach Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

