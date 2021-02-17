Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 14th total of 15,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $92,706.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,639 shares of company stock valued at $454,020. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5,538.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3,455.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,262,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,542 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $472.22 million, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

