Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $393.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $399.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.76.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.