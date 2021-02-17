Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,586 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of -365.51 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

