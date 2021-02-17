Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $893,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,140,890.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,273,201 shares of company stock valued at $226,978,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,584.14 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

