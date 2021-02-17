Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

