Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.10.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $229.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

