Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 280.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 517.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 100.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.