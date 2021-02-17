Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $249.54. 18,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,639. The company has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

