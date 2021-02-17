Linear Reaches Market Capitalization of $171.88 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Linear token can now be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $171.88 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00063626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.02 or 0.00868496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00026929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.83 or 0.05129386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,570,756 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

