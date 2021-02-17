Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) vs. Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Financial Review

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Logitech International and Corsair Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 1 3 7 0 2.55 Corsair Gaming 0 2 7 0 2.78

Logitech International currently has a consensus target price of $106.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.77%. Corsair Gaming has a consensus target price of $45.11, suggesting a potential upside of 12.67%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than Logitech International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logitech International and Corsair Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $2.98 billion 6.64 $449.72 million $1.89 62.60 Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Corsair Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Logitech International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Logitech International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 18.31% 38.26% 22.26% Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Logitech International beats Corsair Gaming on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices. It also provides keyboards, mice, headsets, and simulation products, such as steering wheels and flight sticks for gamers; video conferencing products, and controllers for video conferencing room solutions; portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; home entertainment controllers for smart home devices comprising lighting, thermostats and door locks, and home security cameras. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, and e-tailers under the Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones brands. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

