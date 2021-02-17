Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

