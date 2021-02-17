Loom Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.83 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $106.83 million and $25.54 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.59 or 0.00840399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00046036 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.58 or 0.04911834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015899 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.