Loopring (LRC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $106.22 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001428 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $893.43 million and $106.22 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00061785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.09 or 0.00845317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046110 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.80 or 0.04975071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00043700 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,930,981 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

