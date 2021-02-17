Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 364,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.87.

In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

